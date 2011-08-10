Actor Ashton Kutcher participates in a panel discussion titled ''Democracy and Voice: Technology For Citizen Empowerment and Human Rights,'' at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Chip East

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Ashton Kutcher has replaced Charlie Sheen as the highest-paid actor on television, bringing in $700,000 per episode of "Two and a Half Men," reports TV Guide Magazine.

In its annual "Who Earns What" issue, the magazine says that Kutcher's salary -- which equates to $16.8 million for a standard 24-episode order -- is actually $500,000 less per episode than what Sheen made last season, before departing in ignominy earlier this year. (Sheen has said his full payment per episode was closer to $2 million, presumably including syndication royalties and other payouts.)

Other surprises from the issue:

Ted Danson will receive $225,000 for each episode of "CSI," which is $125,000 less than what Laurence Fishburne made. But it's on par with other established stars, as both Kiefer Sutherland and Tim Allen will make $225,000 for their respective shows, "Touch" and "Last Man Standing."

Both Scott Pelley and Piers Morgan receive less than a third of what their respective predecessors Katie Couric and Larry King made, and Regis Philbin left "Live! With Regis and Kelly" rather than accept a cut from his $15 million annual salary.

Anderson Cooper will make around $11 million this year combined with his CNN salary and his syndication haul.