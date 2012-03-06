Actor Aziz Ansari poses at the premiere of his new film ''30 Minutes Or Less'' in Hollywood, California August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES, March 5 (TheWrap.com) - President Obama gave a shout out to actor Aziz Ansari at a fundraiser in New York City last week, revealing that his 13-year-old daughter is a huge fan the NBC show "Parks and Recreation."

"Now, this is big because Malia is a big 'Parks and Recreation' fan," said Obama. "So having Aziz here is like the only thing she thinks is worth me doing." He went on to "remind" Ansari that, "I've got more Twitter followers than you, man. I just want to keep him humble and hungry. We all need somebody who does that. Fortunately, I have Michelle."

The fundraiser was one of four stops during a whirlwind blitz of the Big Apple that night. It was the larger of two held at the ABC Home and Carpet and included approximately 900 attendees who paid $1,000 a plate.

The final stop of the night was at the Upper East Side home of designer Michael Smith and James Costos, a vice president at HBO, where tickets were $10,000 a piece for a dessert reception.

Obama spied singer John Legend at that stop and said, "I will not be singing."

"Don't steal my job," Legend replied.

