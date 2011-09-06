LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Ben Flajnik will get another shot at reality-TV love when "The Bachelor" returns next January.

ABC announced Tuesday that Flajnik, who was rejected by Ashley Hebert in the most recent season finale of "The Bachelorette," will be the next Bachelor.

Flajnik will make his debut in his new role on the season finale of spin-off "Bachelor Pad" September 12.

Flajnik, a 28-year-old businessman from California, won viewers' hearts -- but not Hebert's -- with his heartfelt proposal.

His back story was given added poignancy by the 2007 death of his father, who "personified the kind of husband and father Ben wanted to be," according to an ABC memo.

When he's not plying his trade in Internet advertising, Flajnik passes the time with hobbies that include sailing, golf, skate boarding, surfing, playing music ... and crab fishing

Will this modern-day Renaissance man use his hobbies to woo his latest love? Let's hope so -- it would be interesting to see how well Flajnik fares with a come-on line like, "Hey, baby, wanna catch some crabs?"

Flajnik is preceded by Brad Womack on the series, which is going into its 16th season.