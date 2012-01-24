LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - ABC has announced Emily Maynard, the single mom who accepted Brad Womack's final rose in the season 15 finale of "The Bachelor," is single -- again -- and ready to mingle -- again -- on the eighth season of "The Bachelorette."

Maynard, the first single mom to star on "The Bachelorette," will have her choice of 25 bachelors on the show's upcoming season, which premieres in the spring.

Maynard is "hoping that third time is the charm," according to ABC's press release. Before her ill-fated engagement to Womack -- the two announced their breakup in June -- Maynard was engaged to NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick, who died in a plane crash in 2004.

She was pregnant with their daughter, Ricki, now six, when Hendrick died, and is now hoping to meet "someone who makes her laugh, doesn't take himself too seriously and can be her best friend."

