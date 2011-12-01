Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Apparently Barbara Walters missed the memo on boycotting all things Kardashian.
Despite fallout over Kim Kardashian's 72-day marriage, Walters is including her and her kin on her "10 Most Fascinating People of 2011" special.
The 90-minute program, airing on ABC on December 14, will also include Simon Cowell, "Modern Family" stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet, New York Yankee Derek Jeter, Donald Trump, Katy Perry and British royal sister Pippa Middleton.
In case you're counting, that adds up to eight entries, meaning Walters has a pair of surprises up her sleeve. "Dancing With the Stars" champion J.R. Martinez-- he's got to be on the list, right?
The person, or persons, who top Walters' list will be revealed during the special, the 19th "Most Fascinating People" people Walters has hosted.
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
Pop superstar Beyonce said on Wednesday that she and her husband, rap star and entrepreneur Jay Z, were expecting twins, sending social media into a meltdown.
The parents of award-winning Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart, an environmental activist campaigning to protect sharks, said on Thursday they hoped his experience in the water could help him survive after he disappeared off the Florida coast this week.