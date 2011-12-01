LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Apparently Barbara Walters missed the memo on boycotting all things Kardashian.

Despite fallout over Kim Kardashian's 72-day marriage, Walters is including her and her kin on her "10 Most Fascinating People of 2011" special.

The 90-minute program, airing on ABC on December 14, will also include Simon Cowell, "Modern Family" stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet, New York Yankee Derek Jeter, Donald Trump, Katy Perry and British royal sister Pippa Middleton.

In case you're counting, that adds up to eight entries, meaning Walters has a pair of surprises up her sleeve. "Dancing With the Stars" champion J.R. Martinez-- he's got to be on the list, right?

The person, or persons, who top Walters' list will be revealed during the special, the 19th "Most Fascinating People" people Walters has hosted.