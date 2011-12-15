LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Barbara Walters said she had hoped to get an interview with the person atop her 2011 Most Fascinating People list, but those hopes were dashed in October.

Walters revealed in her annual "10 Most Fascinating People of 2011" ABC special Wednesday that Apple founder Steve Jobs, who died on October 5, was still her top choice for the list.

Walters noted that picking Jobs went against a rule for her specials -- that the most fascinating people are always people who are still alive. But she added that it was appropriate because "rules were made to be broken, and that's certainly how Steve Jobs lived his life."

During the 90-minute special, Walters did chat with other celebs on her list, including Simon Cowell, who 'fessed up to wanting to have sex with Paula Abdul during their "American Idol" days; Yankee all-star Derek Jeter, who said he hopes to own his own baseball team someday; and, yes, the Kardashians, with Walters grilling Kim Kardashian about her infamous, career-launching sex tape and massive success despite a perceived lack of talent.

About the sex tape: "I've made mistakes in my life for sure," Kardashian admitted, before mom Kris Jenner jumped in to add, "It was devastating for the whole family. You cry yourself to sleep for a few nights, then you hire an attorney."

And then you turn your whole family into a brand....

And about that, Walters actually went there, telling Kim, "You don't really act, you don't sing, you don't dance … you don't have any -- forgive me -- any talent!"

Kim Kardashian's defense: "I think it's more of a challenge for you to go on a reality show, and get people to fall in love with you for being you."

"None of us think we have talent," sister Khloe Kardashian added. "None of us think we can sing or act or dance."

At least we can all agree on that.

Other celebs on Walters' list: Pippa Middleton, Katy Perry, Herman Cain, Amanda Knox, Donald Trump, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.