NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Goodbye baseball, hello "Glee."

Major League Baseball announced Wednesday afternoon it has postponed Game 6 of the World Series due to inclement weather in St. Louis.

Weather has been a problem throughout the playoffs, causing Game 1 of the American League Division Series to be split over two days and postponing Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

From a baseball standpoint, the Texas Rangers, up three games to two, will have to wait until Thursday at the earliest to renew their pursuit of the Commissioner's Trophy.

From a programing standpoint, with no game tonight, the network will air back-to-back episodes of "Glee."

This rain delay is unlikely to boost the already weak ratings for the World Series, which are on pace to be the lowest ever. Despite what most feel has been a very exciting series, less than 10 percent of American households have been tuning in.

However, should there be a Game 7 on Friday, that would lift the typically slow-TV night.