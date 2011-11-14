LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - NBC wants to be with the "Beautiful People."

The network announced Monday that it has picked up the pilot "Beautiful People." Described as "an imaginative and thematically rich ensemble 'what-if' drama," the project explores a scenario where families of mechanical human beings serve the human population. That begins to change as some of the automatons start to "awaken."

Oh, and it's set 10 minutes in the future.

Overall, "Beautiful People" is described as "low tech, high drama."

The pilot is being executive-produced by former MADtv cast member Michael McDonald -- who also served as consulting producer on "Scrubs" and director for ABC's "Cougar Town" -- via Universal Television and ABC Studios.