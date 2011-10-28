NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - The return of MTV's "Beavis and Butt-head" earned 3.3 million total viewers, scoring especially well with -- ready for this? -- young males.

In MTV's target demo, the 12-34 age group, the show scored a 2.6 rating at 10 p.m. Males compromised two-thirds of the audience. Among 12-34 year-olds, it scored only behind "Jersey Shore."

At 10:30, the premiere of new series "Good Vibes" retained over half of its lead-in, earning a 1.4 rating in the demo and 1.6 million total viewers, up from the network's new series averages.

Both shows had to compete with Game 6 of the World Series, a huge draw with young men.