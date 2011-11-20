LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - HLN has confirmed that it is not renewing Joy Behar's talk show.

The series starring the co-host of "The View," which debuted in September 2009, will leave the cable news network's schedule in mid-December.

"I am very proud of the show that we created at HLN, and I owe tremendous thanks to the show team who made it possible," Behar said in a statement.

The show's time slot will be filled by one of HLN's "current programs," a network release said.

Since moving to the 10 p.m. hour in January after "Dr. Drew" displaced it from its 9 p.m. perch, "The Joy Behar Show" has averaged just less than half a million viewers per episode.