NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Cold Coffee is the new Blue Steel.

"Saturday Night Live" Weekend Update correspondent Stefon still hasn't figured out how to recommend family friendly tourist spots in New York City -- but at least he's found a friend.

Bill Hader's idiosyncratic character welcomed Derek Zoolander, the male model from host Ben Stiller's 2001 "Zoolander." He's spent the last 10 years coming up with a new look that will make you forget you ever stared longingly at his old one.

