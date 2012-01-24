Actor Ben Stiller poses as he arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles Britannia Awards in Beverly Hills, California November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Ben Stiller has signed on for the HBO pilot "All Talk," and "M*A*S*H" star Alan Alda is in talks to co-star with him, an individual familiar with the project confirms to TheWrap.

The pilot, written by "Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close" author Jonathan Safran Foer, will focus on a Jewish family living in Washington, D.C. The tone is described as "politically, religiously, culturally, intellectually and sexually irreverent."

In addition to starring in the pilot, Stiller is on board to direct and executive-produce. "The Dictator" producer Scott Rudin will also executive-produce, along with Foer and Eli Bush.

Stiller has also been tapped to star in the comedy "Rentaghost," based on a BBC children's series. The big-screen comedy, about a ghost who was a loser in life and tries to find simpatico souls, is being made by Fox.

Deadline first reported the news.

(Editing by Chris Michaud)