LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Break out the Kleenex: Bethenny Frankel will not be coming to the daytime talk-show circuit anytime soon. At least not as a host.

A proposed syndicated gab-fest featuring the "Real Housewives of New York City" has been shelved by would-be distributor Telepictures, an individual with knowledge of the move confirms to TheWrap.

Despite efforts to drum up enthusiasm for the project via several advice-dispensing segments on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the proposed project got lost in the wave of upcoming talk-show offerings. With Katie Couric, Ricki Lake, Steve Harvey and Jeff Probst all expected to debut talk shows sometime next year, there was no room at the syndicated inn for the reality-show personality and diet-booze pitchwoman, prompting Telepictures to pull the plug.

On the bright side? The New York Post reports that Frankel is still entertaining the possibility of hosting a talk show on cable, though there are no definite plans for that as of yet.

Frankel's spokesperson did not immediately respond to TheWrap's request for comment.