LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The all-star line-up for NBC's televised birthday bash for Betty White will include a mini-reunion of the "Mary Tyler Moore Show."

Moore, Ed Asner, Valerie Harper and Gavin McLeod are on the guest list for "Betty White's 90th Birthday: A Tribute to America's Golden Girl," the 90-minute special that will air on January 16.

The birthday celebration will be followed by a preview of White's upcoming hidden camera reality series, "Betty White's Off Their Rockers."

Back to the soiree: Hugh Jackman, Amy Poehler, Joel McHale, William Shatner, Carol Burnett, Jay Leno and White's "Hot in Cleveland" co-stars Valerie Bertinelli, Wendy Mallick and Jane Leeves are also among the celebs who will take the stage at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles to salute the Emmy winner, who actually turns 90 on January 17.

NBC also promises "special musical performances, surprise appearances and comedy, featuring the irreverent tone, spirit and energy that is the hallmark of Betty's six-decade career in show business."