Tommy Hilfiger, Gigi Hadid unveil collection on famed LA beach
LOS ANGELES American designer Tommy Hilfiger and model Gigi Hadid presented their latest collaboration - "TOMMYxGIGI" - at a show on Venice Beach in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The all-star line-up for NBC's televised birthday bash for Betty White will include a mini-reunion of the "Mary Tyler Moore Show."
Moore, Ed Asner, Valerie Harper and Gavin McLeod are on the guest list for "Betty White's 90th Birthday: A Tribute to America's Golden Girl," the 90-minute special that will air on January 16.
The birthday celebration will be followed by a preview of White's upcoming hidden camera reality series, "Betty White's Off Their Rockers."
Back to the soiree: Hugh Jackman, Amy Poehler, Joel McHale, William Shatner, Carol Burnett, Jay Leno and White's "Hot in Cleveland" co-stars Valerie Bertinelli, Wendy Mallick and Jane Leeves are also among the celebs who will take the stage at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles to salute the Emmy winner, who actually turns 90 on January 17.
NBC also promises "special musical performances, surprise appearances and comedy, featuring the irreverent tone, spirit and energy that is the hallmark of Betty's six-decade career in show business."
LOS ANGELES American designer Tommy Hilfiger and model Gigi Hadid presented their latest collaboration - "TOMMYxGIGI" - at a show on Venice Beach in Los Angeles.
NEW YORK Soul music legend Aretha Franklin says she plans to retire from full-time touring after she releases a new album in September.
British actor Tom Hiddleston has opened up about his 2016 summer romance with Taylor Swift, insisting their relationship "was real" but explaining that his much-mocked "I (heart) T.S." tank top was just a joke.