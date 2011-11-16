LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Despite whatever growing pains the Oprah Winfrey Network might be experiencing, the fledgling cable channel is charging ahead with new series.

OWN announced Wednesday that it is launching a new reality show -- sorry, "docu-series" -- starring model Beverly Johnson.

The series, titled "Beverly's Full House," will chronicle Johnson's attempt to mend her strained relationship with her daughter Anansa -- also a model -- after she moves into mom's Palm Springs home in order to weather the tough economy.

Anansa's husband, David, and newborn daughter, Ava, are also along for the reality ride.

OWN's announcement promises that the series will be "humorous and heartfelt" -- as if there were any doubt.

Produced by Good Clean Fun (which brought the world "Harry Loves Lisa"), with Johnson executive-producing along with GCF's Jason Carbone and Nick Lee, "Beverly's Full House" will premiere in February.