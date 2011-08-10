LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Add another re-imagined TV classic onto the heap.

Following on the heels of its "Hawaii Five-0" revamp -- not to mention ABC's upcoming "Charlie's Angels" remake -- CBS has ordered a script for a "Bewitched" revamp, an individual with knowledge of the project confirmed to TheWrap.

The script will be written by Marc Lawrence, who wrote the screenplays for "Miss Congeniality" and "Did You Hear About the Morgans," and produced by Douglas Wick and Lucy Fisher -- who also produced 2005's big-screen adaptation of "Bewitched" starring Will Ferrell and Nicole Kidman.

The original "Bewitched" ran on ABC from 1964 to 1972, starring Elizabeth Montgomery as witch Samantha Stephens, and Dick York (later replaced by Dick Sargent) as her mortal husband Darrin Stephens.