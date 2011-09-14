LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - All broken up that the 13th season of CBS' "Big Brother," the show's best season in ages, ends tonight?

No worries: The network has announced that a 14th season is a go for next summer.

The reality series, which features a bunch of contestants living together like hamsters in a giant, tricked out house, has earned its best ratings since 2004 for season 13, averaging 8.1 million viewers and a 3.1 rating/9 share in the ever so prized 18-49 demo.

On tonight's 90-minute season finale, Adam, Porsche and Rachel will duke it out for the $500,000 prize.

Rachel, who entered the game with fiance Brendon and had to watch as he was evicted, brought back into the game and then evicted again, is playing her second consecutive season of "Big Brother." She was the fifth person evicted during the show's 12th season, where she met and hooked up with Brendon.

Rachel and Brendon were two of six veteran "BB" players entering the household this season, and Rachel is the only one in the top three.

She's also the only one who has perfected an eye roll that just may be lethal, so woe to any houseguest who defeats her.