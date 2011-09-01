LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "The Big C" refuses to go into remission.

Showtime has picked up its cancer-themed comedy for a third season, the network announced Thursday. The new season will begin production early next year, for a premiere in the second quarter of 2012.

The announcement comes as the series' second season prepares to draw to a close on September 26.

The second season "The Big C," which stars Laura Linney as terminal cancer patient Cathy Jamison, has been marked by numerous guest-stars, such as Hugh Dancy, Parker Posey, Gabourey Sidibe, Cynthia Nixon and Alan Alda, who plays Jamison's new oncologist, Dr. Atticus Sherman.