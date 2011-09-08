NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - "Biggest Loser" fan favorite Sam Poueu is recovering after suffering serious injuries in a several-story fall from a building.

TMZ, which first reported that Poueu was recovering in a San Francisco intensive care unit, said the circumstances of the fall Saturday were unknown.

"Sam Poueu is a beloved member of our 'Biggest Loser' family and we are keeping him and his family in our thoughts and prayers," NBC said in a statement to TheWrap.

TMZ, citing sources close to Poueu, said he suffered a pelvic injury, torn ligaments, a punctured lung, and a broken leg. The site said he was in critical condition but was able to see and recognize visitors.

Poueu, who lost 142 pounds on the show, announced his engagement to fellow contestant Stephanie Anderson last year. On the show he listed his hometown as Rohnert Park, about 50 miles north of San Francisco. He was born in American Samoa in 1985 but came to the U.S. as an infant.