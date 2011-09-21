LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Think Chaz Bono is a polarizing "Dancing With the Stars" contestant? It could have been a lot worse.

Former president Bill Clinton appeared on the "Rachael Ray Show" on Tuesday and admitted that he had been asked to compete on the hit dancing competition -- but he had to decline, because the grueling training regimen would have been too much for him.

Asked if he'd ever consider appearing on the show, Clinton said, "This is interesting. Actually, they contacted me once about this. And I told them I didn't have the time to train for it. You know, you actually have to go out there and train -- you really work at it -- so I had to pass."

But if he did have the time to put himself through the paces, Clinton is certain which dance he'd most like to take on.

"I would like to master the tango," Clinton offered. "Just last night, Hillary said to me, 'You know, when I'm not secretary of state anymore, we should take dancing lessons.'"