LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - When Bill Maher returns with "Real Time" tonight with guests including Keith Olbermann and Louis C.K., they'll have no shortage of political fodder.

Look for a lively roundtable, given President Obama's low approval ratings, Dick Cheney's book tour, a Republican winning Anthony Weiner's seat, and a new Sarah Palin biography. Conversation should flow freely among the guests, who also include political strategist Rich Galen and political analyst Jennifer Donahue.

Who knows? They may even argue a bit. The fall portion of the show's ninth season premieres on HBO at 10 p.m.