LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Why has Bill Clinton finally agreed to be interviewed by Bill O'Reilly on "The O'Reilly Factor"? Perhaps it's a last-minute push for his recent book, "Back to Work," as a Christmas gift?

Whatever the reason, Clinton's first appearance on O'Reilly's Fox News show should make for lively conversation, as O'Reilly has long called Clinton and former George W. Bush vice president Dick Cheney the top two guys on his guest wish list.

Among the talking points likely to be covered in the chat between the Bills: President Obama, the 2012 election, the Republican contenders, unemployment, and Clinton's ideas for strengthening the country's economy, which he writes about in "Back to Work."

The Clinton/O'Reilly chat will air at 8 p.m. on Fox News Tuesday.