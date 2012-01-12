LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Ridley and Tony Scott are producing a two-hour documentary based on Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard's best-selling book "Killing Lincoln: The Shocking Assassination That Changed America Forever," TheWrap has confirmed.

The documentary will air on the National Geographic Channel, which is a joint venture between National Geographic and Fox Cable Networks.

Production is due to start in the spring, with an early 2013 premiere planned. O'Reilly will serve as an executive producer. The Scotts will produce through their Scott Free Productions banner.

The film about the Lincoln assassination will feature re-enactments (some of them CGI) and rare archival material.

"National Geographic has a great legacy of telling some of history's most riveting stories," O'Reilly said in a statement. "The assassination of President Abraham Lincoln is no exception, as it continues to be one of the most significant, life-changing events in America's young history."

"Ridley and Tony Scott are incredible directors, producers and amazing storytellers with the ability to bring this story to life in a way no one else can," the statement continued.

The Scott brothers have some history with movies about American history. Their History Channel documentary, "Gettysburg," came out last year.

The Scotts are also developing, with AMC, a drama about diamond trading.