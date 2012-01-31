Martin Luther King III speaks at the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial on the 83rd birthday of his father in Washington January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 (TheWrap.com) - Bounce TV, the black-oriented network launched by Martin Luther King III and others, will offer special programming throughout February in honor of Black History Month, with Kevin Hart, Gabrielle Union, Regina King and other black celebrities offering thoughts on their heritage and culture.

The month-long tribute -- dubbed "Our History," and beginning Wednesday -- will include documentaries on topics ranging from the Civil Rights movement to the rise of hip-hop. They will air every Wednesday night throughout the month.

Union, Hart and King -- along with "Barbershop" and "Fantastic Four" director Tim Story and "Stomp the Yard" producer Will Packer -- will appear in specially produced vignettes.

Bounce TV launched in September, with a target audience of African Americans primarily in the 25-54 demographic. The network runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week with a mix of motion pictures, sports, documentaries, specials, and faith-based programs.

