New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg (R) and his companion Diane Taylor attend the third day of the Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho on July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg said Monday that a record-breaking 23 primetime TV shows are filming in the city's five boroughs, bolstering an industry that contributes $5 billion to the city's economy each year.

Bloomberg touted the city's attempts to draw TV productions and encouraged more to shoot in the city. He spoke at Steiner Studios at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, on the set of Sony Pictures Television's new ABC series, "Pan Am," one of eight new primetime episodic series being filmed in the city.

"A show like 'Pan Am' employs 400 people behind the scenes and generates activity for our local economy at places like lumberyards, fabric stores and coffee shops," Bloomberg said. "We're working to strengthen and diversify New York City's economy and create jobs, and our thriving entertainment industry is a prime example of those efforts paying off."

The city's entertainment industry supports 100,000 jobs. In addition to the 23 primetime shows, New York is home to 140 news programs, talk shows and reality series.

This year, his office said, New York City-based shows have earned a record 110 Primetime Emmy nominations. New York-based shows include "30 Rock," "Boardwalk Empire," and "Blue Bloods."

Brooklyn Borough President joined Bloomberg in welcoming the new fall season -- and invited West Coast productions to relocate.

"Brooklyn's big stage is a star on the small screen, from the 'Cosby Show' to current hits 'Boardwalk Empire' -- which is filming at Borough Hall today -- and 'Blue Bloods' which films at Broadway Stages," Markowitz said, adding that tax incentives and top-notch facilities have made his borough more attractive than ever for TV productions.

"So when you get tired of Lala land come to Brooklyn -- or as I call it, Hollywood East," he said.

The mayor's "Made in NY" Production Assistant Training Program was developed with the nonprofit Brooklyn Workforce Innovations to help New Yorkers find entry-level jobs in TV and film production. The mayor's office said the program has helped more than 300 New Yorkers become certified "Made in NY" production assistants and earn about $6 million in wages. Three of them have joined the "Pan Am" crew.

The city has invested $28 million in basic infrastructure for Steiner studios, in addition to $100 million in private investment from Steiner. The investment has led to one of the East Coast's largest sound stages and 1,000 jobs, according to Bloomberg's office. The city, the federal government and the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation are investing another $15 million and Steiner is investing $85 million to double the size of the studios.