LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - It sealed Brooke Shields' status as a teen star (and, trivia, made her the first-ever recipient of the Worst Actress Razzie), and now Lifetime is going to remake the 1980 drama "The Blue Lagoon."

Lifetime confirmed to TheWrap the made-for-TV do-over will be produced by Neil Meron and Craig Zadan's Storyline Entertainment and Judith Verno's Peace Out Productions will in association with Sony Pictures Television.

The 1980 movie starred Shields and Christopher Atkins as Emmeline and Richard, two children who grow up together while marooned on a deserted island, fall in love, experiment with the birds and the bees and don't initially realize why Emmeline's tummy begins to grow.

The Lifetime remake will actually be the third version of the movie; the story is based on a 1908 novel by Henry De Vere Stacpoole, as the first of a "Blue Lagoon" trilogy. A 1949 movie adaptation of the first novel starred Oscar nominee Jean Simmons and Donald Houston.

In 1991, Milla Jovovich and Brian Krause both earned Razzie nominees as the stars of "Return to the Blue Lagoon," a sequel to the 1980 film.

Meanwhile, the movie becomes the second big screen-to-boob tube makeover in Lifetime's upcoming slate. The network is also producing a remake of "Steel Magnolias," the 1989 drama that earned Julia Roberts her first Oscar nomination. The Lifetime remake will feature an all-black cast.