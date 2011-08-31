Cast member Steve Buscemi participates in the panel for the drama series ''Boardwalk Empire'' during the HBO summer Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, California August 7, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Boardwalk Empire" will return September 25 with an insurrection, an arrest, and a terrifying visit from the Ku Klux Klan, HBO announced on Wednesday.

The Season 2 premiere, titled "21," will find Nucky Thompson (Steve Buscemi), Atlantic City's man behind the curtain, contending with trouble in his inner circle. Chalky White, meanwhile, suffers a life-threatening attack from the Klan, and Margaret Schroeder, Nucky's on-again off-again squeeze, contends with her son's disciplinary problems. It airs at 9 p.m.

In its statement about the premiere date, HBO also dropped some hints about the threats to Nucky's empire on several fronts, from law enforcement to rival criminals:

"Nucky finds his hold on Atlantic City weakened, first by state agents who arrest him for election fraud and ransack his office, then by members of his own inner circle and even his family, who align with Jimmy's father, the aging Commodore Louis Kaestner, in an attempt to oust him altogether," HBO's statement reads. "Meanwhile, mobsters like Arnold Rothstein, Lucky Luciano, Meyer Lansky and Al Capone wait in the wings, looking for the chance to grab a bigger piece of Nucky's pie."

Sounds like someone could use a drink.