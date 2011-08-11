NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Bobby Cannavale has signed on as a special guest star for 10 episodes in the upcoming fourth season of "Nurse Jackie," Showtime's critically acclaimed dramedy that stars Edie Falco.

Showtime said in a release Cannavale will play "a formidable hospital administrator sent by the new conglomerate that buys the financially beleaguered All Saint's Hospital to improve the hospital's efficiency and profitability, but his arrival is sure to shake things up."

Cannavale won an Emmy award in 2005 for his portrayal of Will's cop boyfriend on "Will & Grace." He has also been nominated for two Tony awards.

The third season of "Nurse Jackie" ended in June. The show returns to production in September, and the fourth season is set to debut sometime in 2012.