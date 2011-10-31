LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Fox has ordered nine more episodes of its animated series "Bob's Burgers," the network announced Monday.

The series premiered in January. In announcing the additional episodes, Fox Broadcasting's president of entertainment Kevin Reilly said that "Bob's Burgers" -- which was created by Loren Bouchard ("The Ricky Gervais Show"; "Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist") -- "infused our Sunday lineup with a fresh new voice that was fully embraced by our Animation Domination fans."

Upcoming episodes of the series, which chronicles the exploits of burger-slinging restaurateur Bob and his family, will involve the brood testing the waters of synchronized swimming, delving into the food-truck industry and searching for abandoned treasure in an abandoned taffy factory.