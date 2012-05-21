LOS ANGELES (ThwWrap.com) - "Breaking Bad" has received a season premiere date.

AMC announced that the Bryan Cranston series will return for its fifth and final season on July 15 at 10 p.m.

The final season will consist of 16 episodes, with the second eight episodes of the season to run in summer 2013.

July 15 will also see the series premiere of the network's new reality series "Small Town Security," which will bow at 11 p.m. "Small Town Security" will focus on a small, family-owned private security company located in rural Georgia.

The network also said that its western drama "Hell on Wheels" will return for a second season on August 12 at 9 p.m.