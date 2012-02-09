Actors Aaron Paul (L) and Bryan Cranston (R) pose with writer/producer/director Vince Gilligan during an appearance for the ''Breaking Bad'' television show in New York's Times Square March 19, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK, Feb 9 (TheWrap.com) - "Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan has extended his contract with the studio that produces the show, Sony Pictures Television, in a deal that will take him through its fifth and final season.

The 18-month deal will include any additional shows that Gilligan develops during that time, according to Sony -- though there was no word on what the "X-Files" has planned after his Emmy-winning AMC series.

"Breaking Bad" will return in the fall with 16 episodes that are expected to be split into two eight-episode halves.

The deal has been expected since tense negotiations between Sony and AMC led to a deal for the show's fifth and final season.

