LOS ANGELES "Dancing With the Stars" co-host Brooke Burke and former "Baywatch" star David Charvet have tied the knot after a five-year engagement.

Burke hinted at the news Saturday morning on Twitter, posting that she had "big news to share." Her rep later confirmed the marriage reports to E! News.

The couple, who are both 39 and have two children together, were married Friday aboard a yacht off the Caribbean island of St. Barts, Life & Style magazine reported. Burke also is the mother of two daughters, ages 9 and 11, from her previous marriage to "Extreme Makeover" plastic surgeon Garth Fisher.

