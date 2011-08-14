Madonna granted permission to adopt twins from Malawi
LILONGWE Malawi's High Court on Tuesday granted Madonna permission to adopt twins from the Southern African country, a judiciary spokesman said.
LOS ANGELES "Dancing With the Stars" co-host Brooke Burke and former "Baywatch" star David Charvet have tied the knot after a five-year engagement.
Burke hinted at the news Saturday morning on Twitter, posting that she had "big news to share." Her rep later confirmed the marriage reports to E! News.
The couple, who are both 39 and have two children together, were married Friday aboard a yacht off the Caribbean island of St. Barts, Life & Style magazine reported. Burke also is the mother of two daughters, ages 9 and 11, from her previous marriage to "Extreme Makeover" plastic surgeon Garth Fisher.
(Reporting and writing by Sheri Linden; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte
LILONGWE Malawi's High Court on Tuesday granted Madonna permission to adopt twins from the Southern African country, a judiciary spokesman said.
STOCKHOLM Swedish academic Hans Rosling, a doctor and statistician who captured a worldwide audience with his witty style and original thinking on topics like population growth and development, has died at the age of 68.
Madcap comedian Professor Irwin Corey, who billed himself as "the world's foremost authority" and entertained audiences in comedy clubs and on TV and stage with rambling and nonsensical commentary, has died at age 102, his family said on Tuesday.