Bruce Beresford-Redman (L) sits inside a plane after his arrival in Cancun February 8, 2012 in this handout picture released by the Attorney General's office (PGR) on February 9, 2012. REUTERS/PGR/Handout

LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 (TheWrap.com) - Bruce Beresford-Redman, the former producer of "Survivor" accused of killing his wife during a family vacation in Cancun, Mexico, will stand trial in that country, Los Angeles station KNBC TV reports.

On Wednesday a judge in Cancun announced that Beresford-Redman, who was extradited to Mexico from Los Angeles last week after more than a year in U.S. custody, will face trial for aggravated homicide, and ordered the former reality TV producer to remain in custody.

A trial date has not yet been set.

Beresford-Redman's attorney told TheWrap that "the judge's decision is not unexpected," and that he always felt that Beresford-Redman would have to stand trial in Mexico. (Beresford-Redman waived his right to appeal the extradition.)

The attorney added that Beresford-Redman "is innocent of the charges, and he is confident that he will be acquitted."

Beresford-Redman is accused of killing his wife, 41-year-old restaurant owner Monica Burgos, while the couple vacationed with their two children at a Cancun resort in April 2010. Burgos' body was found in a sewer pipe near the resort; prosecutors said that she appeared to be strangled. Hotel staff reported that the couple had a heated argument during their stay.

The producer was arrested in Los Angeles by U.S. marshals in November 2010.

During a July 2011 extradition hearing, prosecutors argued that Beresford-Redman killed Burgos for insurance money and custody of the children.

"After nearly 15 months in United States custody, Bruce will finally be returned to Mexico to stand trial for Monica's murder," Burgos' family said in a statement on the day of his extradition. "This day marks a major milestone in our journey to ensure justice for Monica."

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)