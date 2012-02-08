LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 (TheWrap.com) - Bryan Cranston stars in and directs episodes of one of the best dramas on TV, and now he's directing an episode of one of TV's best comedies: an ABC rep confirms to TheWrap that Cranston is directing an upcoming episode of "Modern Family."

The "Breaking Bad" and "Malcolm in the Middle" star's episode of "Modern Family" will air later this season, and the sitcom's cast has been tweeting photos from his time on the set. The photos reveal that he was among the victors in a Nerf War.

"Check out our new Nerf war recruit, @BryanCranston. We won!" tweeted "Family" star Nolan Gould. He appeared with Cranston and co-star Rico Rodriguez, all armed with their Nerf weaponry.

Eric Stonestreet, who played an exterminator in a season one episode of "Malcolm in the Middle," tweeted, "Bryan Cranston is directing Modern Family this week. One of my first gigs was Malcolm in the Middle. He was and is a gent of a guy."

"Family" star Julie Bowen tweeted a photo of herself with Cranston, along with a compliment courtesy of "Parks and Recreation": "Walter White directs Modern Family! Bryan Cranston is amazeballs .. I can't stop asking him about @breakingbad."

Meanwhile, Jesse Tyler Ferguson tweeted another photo of Cranston and Bowen, and made what seemed to be a "Breaking Bad" joke: "Here is @itsJulieBowen questioning our director Bryan Cranston's suggestion to steal a Mobile Home." (An RV converted into a mobile meth lab was a vital part of the AMC drama's early episodes.)

The photo -- possible spoiler alert -- is taken in the Claire and Phil Dunphy living room, which includes a "congratulations" banner and a bouquet of red, white and blue balloons. Could this mean Claire wins the town council election? (End possible spoiler alert.)

Cranston, a three-time Emmy winner for "Breaking Bad," will further seal his reputation as a jack-of-all-trades when he guest stars on the February 19 episode of "The Cleveland Show," playing an entertainment critic named Graham Kensington.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)