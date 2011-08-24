NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - USA Network announced Tuesday that "Covert Affairs" and "Burn Notice" will return with new episodes in November.

"Covert Affairs," a sophomore series starring Piper Perabo as a young CIA operative, will debut the second half of its current season on November 1 at 10 p.m. ET, and run for six weeks.

"Burn Notice" will return on November 3 to finish out its fifth season with six more episodes. The series, about a CIA operative banished to Miami, provides a weekly showcase for supporting star Bruce Campbell's considerable talents.

USA Network also re-stated that it will air the 9/11 films "The Space Between" and "Twin Towers" starting at 9 p.m. on September 11, the tenth anniversary of the attacks.

Additionally, the channel reminded us that "Psych" will return for its sixth season on October 12.