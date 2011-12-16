LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Been wondering where you can hock that spare cow you have sitting around? Look no further than the Silver Dollar Pawn & Jewelry Center in Alexandria, La., the setting for the History Channel's spin-off of its most popular series, "Pawn Stars."

"Cajun Pawn Stars," which premieres on History on January 8, will revolve around Silver Dollar Pawn, a shop that, in addition to dealing in jewelry and collectibles, also trades in livestock. One transaction involves donkeys.

Silver Dollar is operated by Jimmie "Big Daddy" DeRamus, along with DeRamus' daughter Tammie and his younger brother Johnnie. The 20,000-square-foot store houses more than 100,000 items, and is an attraction for school and tourist bus tours. History Channel's release on the show notes that the shop's customers will include a daily stream of "quirky local characters."

DeRamus has been in the pawn business for nearly three decades, and is described as a "walking encyclopedia" of knowledge about valuable and historic collectibles. He likes to make bold moves in acquiring rare artifacts, and in the premiere episode, makes a $500,000 offer to obtain rare bank notes.