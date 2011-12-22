LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Will Drake and Tony Bennett be the next to pair off on one of Bennett's "Duets" tunes? Maybe not. But the rapper and crooner are among the guest who'll perform on NBC's "New Year's Eve With Carson Daly" special on December 31.

The Times Square-based event will also include appearances by Daly's cohorts from "The Voice" -- Blake Shelton and Cee Lo Green -- as well as Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, Jessie J. and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star J.B. Smoove.

Daly will also count down the top five "game changers" of 2011, while NBC News' Brian Williams will -- oddly enough-- review the year in music.

As for other networks' NYE countdown specials, Demi Lovato will host MTV's "NYE in NYC 2012" with performances by Selena Gomez and Jason Derulo, and Kathy Griffin will again team up with Anderson Cooper on CNN.

Fox has hired "Pawn Stars" stars Rick Harrison and Austin "Chumlee" Russell to co-host "American Country New Year's Eve Live" with comedian and actor Rodney Carrington (and performances by "American Idol" runner-up Lauren Alaina, Toby Keith and Joe Nichols).

On ABC, "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2012" will include a Fergie-hosted Los Angeles segment, as well as performances by Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Hot Chelle Rae, LMFAO and Florence + the Machine.