NEW YORK (TheWrap) - CBS late night hosts David Letterman and Craig Fergsuson have signed new contracts to continue appearing on CBS through 2014.

As part of this new deal, Ferguson's "Late Late Show" will move to a larger stage at CBS Television City in Los Angeles, and CBS will co-produce the series with Worldwide Pants, Inc., which also produces Letterman's "Late Show."

Letterman, who recently surpassed mentor Johnny Carson as the longest-running late night host, debuted "The Late Show" on CBS on August 30, 1993. The former host of NBC's "Late Night" recently celebrated his 30th year on the air.

The deal continues CBS's late night stability two years after NBC's reshuffling in the same time period, which led to Letterman rival Jay Leno reclaiming "The Tonight Show" and Conan O'Brien going to TBS.

"David Letterman is a late night legend with an iconic show and Craig Ferguson continues to evolve the genre in exciting and innovative ways," said Nina Tassler, CBS' president of entertainment. "These new agreements deliver ongoing high-quality entertainment for our audience and continued strength and stability for CBS in late night."

"The Late Show" has won nine Emmy Awards, including six for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Program. Ferguson's show won a Peabody Award in 2009.