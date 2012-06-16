LOS ANGELES CBS television on Friday said it has acquired rights to produce a pilot TV program based on the Web-based game "Draw Something" from Zynga Inc, the San Francisco-based creator of popular "Farmville."

The pictionary-style game has two players taking turns drawing pictures of words that are then guessed-upon by a partner.

On the TV show, which also is tentatively titled "Draw Something," teams of celebrities and everyday players will compete for money, and viewers can play at home for prizes.

Financial details of the pilot pickup were undisclosed, and no air date has been set.

A star turn in a network TV show would cap a swift rise for a game launched just earlier this year by struggling New York game studio OMGPOP.

Zynga paid $183 million to acquire OMGPOP in March after Draw Something became an overnight hit among smartphone and tablet users. Zynga declined to comment.

The show will be produced by Ryan Seacrest Productions, Embassy Row and Sony Pictures Television. TV personality Seacrest will be an executive producer, along with Michael Davis and Adam Sher.

