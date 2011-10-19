LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The full cast of NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice 5" outed themselves in New York Tuesday, as the new assemblage of competitors hit the mean streets to test their sandwich-making skills in what appeared to be a one of the show's competitions, Reality Blurred reported.

From the looks of things, this season's cast should prove quite dynamic, featuring a healthy collection of reality-TV stars, eye candy and -- quite possibly, if we all cross our fingers -- a showdown between small-screen Italian divas Victoria Gotti and Teresa Guidice.

According to the site, the new cast will also consist of former "American Idol" favorite Clay Aiken, race-car driver Marco Andretti, radio and TV personality Adam Carolla, "Wayne's World" muse Tia Carrere, former bodybuilder and "Incredible Hulk" star Lou Ferrigno, "Shake Your Love" chanteuse Debbie Gibson, former late-night host Arsenio Hall, magician/rumor debunker Penn Jillette, "Making the Band" vet Aubrey O'Day, "American Chopper" dad Paul Teutal, models Cheryl Tiegs and Patricia Velasquez, former Miss Universe Dayana Mendoza, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, foul-mouthed funny lady Lisa Lampanelli and George Takei, known lovingly worldwide as Sulu from "Star Trek."

According to an eyewitness report from EW.com, Tiegs and Mendoza descended on New York's West 52nd Street to lure customers with flyers, while the rest of the female team set up shop at Cafe Metro to serve customers.

The culinary offerings included Giudice's "Hot-Blooded Housewife Hoagie" (which consisted of Italian meats on Focaccia bread, and carried an eye-popping $100 price tag), and Gibson's "Teen Dream" grilled-cheese sandwich, which ran for a far more modest $20.

No word on what the male team's offerings consisted of. It's just a shame that host Donald Trump is barred from competing, because something tells us he probably excels at crafting a ham sandwich.

NBC did not immediately reply to TheWrap's request for comment on this story.