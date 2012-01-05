LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - VH1 has decided to drop "Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew" like a bad habit. At least for the time being.

While the cable network hasn't outright canceled the series, which has run for five seasons since its 2008 debut, it has no plans for new episodes of the reality offering for the foreseeable future.

A representative for VH1 told TheWrap that "Celebrity Rehab" -- which stars Dr. Drew Pinsky and a rotating cast of famous faces struggling to recover from substance abuse -- "is not on the schedule currently." Which doesn't automatically spell doom, but it certainly doesn't bode well.

While popular, the series has generated controversy, with some questioning whether the show fosters effective treatment. Last year, two former cast members died, with "Grease" star Jeff Conaway succumbing to complications from prescription drug use and former Alice in Chains bassist Mike Starr expiring at the age of 44, weeks after being arrested while in possession of unauthorized prescription drugs. Meanwhile, "Real Housewives" alum Michaele Salahi was removed from the Season 5 cast, reportedly because she had no actual addiction (other than to fame, of course) to treat.

Luckily for fans of Pinksy, there'll be no shortage of him on the airwaves. In addition to "Dr. Drew" on HLN, there's also his CW daytime show, "Lifechangers," which launched in September.