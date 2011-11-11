LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Former MSNBC host Cenk Uygur will launch his new Current TV show December 5 at 7 p.m. ET, the network announced Thursday.

The nightly show, titled "The Young Turks With Cenk Uygur," will air ahead of Keith Olbermann's "Countdown," with an encore running at 10 p.m. ET.

"The Young Turks" will be "a unique and no-holds-barred gathering place for progressives to meet and address the issues of the day," a Current statement reads.

Uygur will be joined by numerous contributors to his web series of the same name, including Ana Kasparian, Jayar Jackson, Jesus Godoy, Wes Clark, Jr., Michael Shure and Brian Unger.

Uygur left MSNBC amid disputes over his contract and his timeslot, after the cable outlet attempted to oust him from its 6 p.m. ET "MSNBC Live" time period. Uygur also claimed that MSNBC tried to tone down his opinions, an allegation the cable outlet denied.

There appears to be little chance of such alleged interference at Uygur's new gig.

Current TV president David Bohrman praised Uygur's fearlessness in the announcement, saying, "He truly understands the power of media and has no qualms about expressing his sentiment, exactly as he sees it."