LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - So much for the return of "Charlie's Angels."

ABC has canceled the revamp of the 1970's TV show after just four episodes, the network confirms to TheWrap.

The series, which starred Minka Kelly, Annie Ilonzeh and Rachael Taylor as three young female detectives in Miami, had floundered in the ratings, though it posted an 8 percent increase in the all-important adults 18-49 demographic for its most recent episode Thursday.