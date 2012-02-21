LOS ANGELES, Feb 21 (TheWrap.com) - Charlie Sheen has extended an olive branch to his "Two and a Half Men" replacement Ashton Kutcher via the magic of Twitter.

Days after trashing Kutcher and the direction that "Two and a Half Men" has taken with him, Sheen posted a tweet Tuesday morning apologizing for the whole outburst.

"Dear Ashton- My bad," the mea culpa reads. "I was disrespectful to a man doing his best. I got excited and threw you into a crossfire. The rest of my statement I stand behind.

You, however, deserve better. Safety in your travels good sir. - The "late Charlie Harper"

The "rest of my statement," of course, being the part where Sheen excoriated his former series.

"I'm tired of lying. I'm tired of pretending like the show doesn't suck. I'm tired of pretending like Ashton doesn't suck," Sheen vented to TMZ in a phone interview last week. "I'm tired of pretending like they're not completely adrift," he added. "Because when you take away the anchor from your show, which they stupidly did, you go adrift. And these guys are approaching like salvage vessel."

Sheen, who was let go from the series early last year following a spree of odd behavior, has vacillated in his outlook on "Men" in recent months. In September, the actor appeared at the Emmys to wish the show "nothing but the best" -- days before reaching a reported $25 million settlement in his lawsuit against Warner Bros. Television and "Men" creator Chuck Lorre.

The actor's most recent slam of the show came just days after Sheen received a cease and desist order from Warner Bros., warning him not to use Warner Bros. photos to promote his upcoming FX series "Anger Management," as he reportedly did at January's NATPE conference.

