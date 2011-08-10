Tommy Hilfiger, Gigi Hadid unveil collection on famed LA beach
LOS ANGELES American designer Tommy Hilfiger and model Gigi Hadid presented their latest collaboration - "TOMMYxGIGI" - at a show on Venice Beach in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - At Charlie Sheen's faux funeral on "Two and a Half Men," there will definitely be tears -- of laughter.
While CBS and Warner Bros. Television have remained stubbornly tight-lipped about the upcoming season premiere of "Two and a Half Men" -- which taped last Friday, and airs on September 19 -- Sheen's former co-star Jon Cryer appeared on Los Angeles television station KTLA to discuss the series reboot.
The new season reportedly will open with a funeral for Sheen's character, playboy jingle-writer Charlie Harper, and according to Cryer, Harper's demise will be a laugh-riot.
"I'm not allowed to say much about it," Cryer said, before divulging, "I can tell you this, it's funny."
Reports last week indicated that Sheen's character would meet his demise by being nudged in front of a train in Paris by his new bride Rose, after getting caught cheating -- resulting in a "meat explosion."
Without revealing specifics, Cryer noted that the farewell won't be as gruesome as all that. He also said that at Friday's taping, his new co-star Ashton Kutcher "tore the roof off the joint."
Sheen is surprisingly enthusiastic about getting killed off from the hit series. The 45 year-old actor -- who's gearing up to star in a sitcom based on the Jack Nicholson movie "Anger Management" -- told TMZ on Wednesday that he's "honored" to be going out in such a locomotive fashion.
"I am honored that it took something as large and violent as an oncoming train to terminate my character," Sheen said. "Anything less would have been an insult!"
LOS ANGELES American designer Tommy Hilfiger and model Gigi Hadid presented their latest collaboration - "TOMMYxGIGI" - at a show on Venice Beach in Los Angeles.
NEW YORK Soul music legend Aretha Franklin says she plans to retire from full-time touring after she releases a new album in September.
British actor Tom Hiddleston has opened up about his 2016 summer romance with Taylor Swift, insisting their relationship "was real" but explaining that his much-mocked "I (heart) T.S." tank top was just a joke.