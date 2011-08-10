Actor Charlie Sheen gestures towards the media as he leaves the Pitkin County Courthouse after a sentencing hearing in Aspen, Colorado August 2, 2010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - At Charlie Sheen's faux funeral on "Two and a Half Men," there will definitely be tears -- of laughter.

While CBS and Warner Bros. Television have remained stubbornly tight-lipped about the upcoming season premiere of "Two and a Half Men" -- which taped last Friday, and airs on September 19 -- Sheen's former co-star Jon Cryer appeared on Los Angeles television station KTLA to discuss the series reboot.

The new season reportedly will open with a funeral for Sheen's character, playboy jingle-writer Charlie Harper, and according to Cryer, Harper's demise will be a laugh-riot.

"I'm not allowed to say much about it," Cryer said, before divulging, "I can tell you this, it's funny."

Reports last week indicated that Sheen's character would meet his demise by being nudged in front of a train in Paris by his new bride Rose, after getting caught cheating -- resulting in a "meat explosion."

Without revealing specifics, Cryer noted that the farewell won't be as gruesome as all that. He also said that at Friday's taping, his new co-star Ashton Kutcher "tore the roof off the joint."

Sheen is surprisingly enthusiastic about getting killed off from the hit series. The 45 year-old actor -- who's gearing up to star in a sitcom based on the Jack Nicholson movie "Anger Management" -- told TMZ on Wednesday that he's "honored" to be going out in such a locomotive fashion.

"I am honored that it took something as large and violent as an oncoming train to terminate my character," Sheen said. "Anything less would have been an insult!"