NEW YORK - We feel like we understand Charlie Sheen now.

For the promos for his new Comedy Central roast, Sheen appears on a metaphoric crazy train, surrounded by goddesses, spouting catch phrases. The decor is as unsubtle as a carousel's, yet strangely lulling. Perhaps even beautiful. Everything is bathed in golden light. Ozzy Osbourne serenades us into whatever comes next.

Is this how Sheen sees the world? It all suddenly makes sense.

The roast airs September 19, but you can see the first promo here: here