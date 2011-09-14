LOS ANGELES - NBC News has released excerpts from "Today" host Matt Lauer's upcoming interview with Charlie Sheen, in which the actor says he is still sober, feels calmer than he was earlier in the year, and is in the midst of reconciling his relationships with his former spouses Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller.

In the sitdown with Lauer, which will air on Friday morning's "Today," Sheen discusses his public meltdown in March and ouster from "Two and a Half Men" in March.

"I don't really know what happened. It was one of those things where the planets were aligned, perfectly or imperfectly. I said some stuff and then it caught such traction globally and instantly that I couldn't really put out the fire," Sheen tells Lauer.

"It was like being shot out of a cannon into another cannon and then being just shot out of that one. It was like from one moment to the next I didn't know what was going to happen. It was pretty exciting."

Lauer asks: "Exciting, or was it scary at times?"

"Both, both, yeah," Sheen answers. "But … I don't believe in fear, and defeat is not an option, and I had to live by those mottos. Regardless of how I felt. But yeah, looking back on it, I don't think I would trade it, but there are portions of it I would have amended a little bit."

Like?

"Just, I don't know, the tiger blood … it was so silly and people took it so seriously, and I figured, alright, I'll continue to give the people what they want, you know?"

Sheen also chats about his upcoming TV projects, including, of course, Monday night's Comedy Central roast.

And then there's the matter of his ex-wives and children, which the former sitcom star (his character, Charlie Harper, will be killed off in the September 19 season premiere of "Two and a Half Men") says is a major part of his attempt to "get back in touch with some more reality."

"I'm seeing my kids a lot more, mending fences with Denise and Brooke, just trying to move forward and prioritize what matters," Sheen tells Lauer. "You know, just really get back in touch with some more reality and some more … It's what I call the moments inside the moments. I think that's where the life is, you know, it's in those quiet moments. It's not the giant TV deal or the big party or the award or whatever, it's the memory of your child's smile at the end of the day that sort of brings that one lonesome tear, you know that tear, right Matt?"