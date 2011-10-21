Actors Charlie Sheen (L) and Ashton Kutcher are seen in this combination file photograph created May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (L) and Chip East (R)/Files

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Looks like Charlie Sheen is done playing nice with his former bosses.

The ousted "Two and a Half Men" star, who's preparing for his small-screen adaptation of the Jack Nicholson film "Anger Management," took a few shots at the show while out in Los Angeles on Thursday, saying he's "very disappointed" in the direction "Two and a Half Men" has taken since his ouster, TMZ reports.

Asked about the ratings slide that the show has taken since its eye-popping season premiere numbers, Sheen offered, "People aren't stupid, you know? Not all of them."

Sheen was a critical about his replacement, Ashton Kutcher, who plays brokenhearted Internet millionaire Walden Schmidt on the show.

"He's doing the best he can," Sheen offered. "I don't think the role is cursed, but I'm extremely disappointed with how they're handling what I left behind."

After a very public, very ugly war of words with "Two and a Half Men" executive producer Chuck Lorre, Sheen struck a conciliatory tone at this year's Emmys, taking the stage and wishing his former cohorts "nothing but the best" with the show revamp.

"From the bottom of my heart, I wish you nothing but the best for this upcoming season. We spent eight wonderful years together, and I know you will continue to make great television," Sheen said.

Two weeks later, in late September, Sheen settled his lawsuit with Lorre and Warner Bros. Television. As TheWrap reported at the time, Sheen received $25 million in the deal, though that primarily consists of back-end payments from episodes he'd already filmed. (Sheen had been seeking $100 million in the suit.)

The good news for CBS? Charlie's a big fan of its comedy "Rules of Engagement." The series enjoyed robust ratings for its season premiere Thursday, and apparently Sheen was among the viewers.

"Anyone catch the premier of "Rules of Engagement" last night?" Sheen tweeted Friday. "Glad it's back! Hat's off to buddy Tom Hertz, cast and crew. Great show CBS!!"

Maybe he's trying to make "Two and a Half Men" jealous?