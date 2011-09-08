LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The list of people who'll be raking Charlie Sheen over the coals at his Comedy Central roast is complete -- and it's a varied crew indeed.

Comedy Central announced Thursday that comedians Jon Lovitz, Patrice O'Neal and Amy Schumer will be taking the dais to mock the ousted "Two and a Half Men" star, along with actress Kate Walsh and William Shatner -- the latter of whom has also been the subject of a Comedy Central roast. The newly announced roasters will join Anthony Jeselnik, Steve-O, Jeffrey Ross and Mike Tyson in poking fun at Sheen.

As previously reported, "Family Guy" honcho Seth MacFarlane will serve as Roast Master. Former Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash will make a special appearance at the ceremony.

The "Comedy Central Roast of Charlie Sheen" will tape Saturday at Sony Studios in Los Angeles, and air on September 19 -- perhaps not coincidentally, the same night that the revamped "Two and a Half Men" makes its debut.