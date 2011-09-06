Cast member Chaz Bono poses for the media before the screening of the film ''Becoming Chaz'' during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

LOS ANGELES Chaz Bono Tuesday brushed off critics of his inclusion on "Dancing with the Stars," saying TV viewers would not "catch" gender disorders by watching him dance as a transgender man.

Bono, the only child of singer and actress Cher, underwent a female to male sex change recently and was named last week as one of the celebrities taking part in the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars."

The group One Million Moms, a division of the conservative Christian activist group the American Family Association, has called for a boycott of the ballroom dancing contest because of his participation.

"I'm going to be dancing, I'm not up on there talking about anything other than dancing," Bono, 42, told "Good Morning America." "And people who don't have gender dysphoria aren't going to catch it by watching me dance on television."

Gender dysphoria is a term for gender identity disorder, which describes the condition of a person feeling that they are trapped within a body of the wrong sex.

One Million Moms has also criticized the ABC network for having openly gay stylist Carson Kressley on the dance show.

"This is completely unacceptable and Christians should not watch the show, no excuses!" the group said in an online post.

Chaz Bono said he will not be advocating for any particular issue on "Dancing," but suggested that he could be a positive role model for some young people.

"I know that when I was growing up, if I had seen somebody like me on a show like this, it would have made all the difference in the world in my life," Bono told "Good Morning America."

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Jill Serjeant)